Eight Die From Suspected Yellow Fever In North Ghana: Statement

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 04:33 PM

At least eight people have died of suspected yellow fever infection in northern Savannah Region of Ghana, a statement from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said late on Friday

It said the victims, all nomads in the region, had never been vaccinated against yellow fever.

"The disease is presumed to be yellow fever, and samples have been shipped for final confirmation.

Tests for other viral diseases including Ebola, Lassa, Marburg, and Zika were all negative," said the GHS.

Yellow fever is a viral disease spread through mosquito bites, which is common in some African and South American regions. Its symptoms include fever and jaundice at the early stages and later on, bleeding from the nose and mouth with bloody stools, and vomiting of blood.

Vaccination is a key recommended preventive measure against the disease.

