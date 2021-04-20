UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Hospitals Outsourced, 110,000 Residents Benefited From Sehat Card Plus In KP

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 04:11 PM

Eight hospitals outsourced, 110,000 residents benefited from Sehat Card Plus in KP

Eight hospitals were outsourced in Khyber Pakthunkhwa for provision of better healthcare services to patients in the wake of spike of coronavirus where 110,000 residents benefited from Sehat Card Plus Programme after two months of full roll out

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Eight hospitals were outsourced in Khyber Pakthunkhwa for provision of better healthcare services to patients in the wake of spike of coronavirus where 110,000 residents benefited from Sehat Card Plus Programme after two months of full roll out.

"Eight hospitals have been outsourced. Till April 19, a total of 110,000 residents benefited from Sehat Plus Program including 9,310 poor patients availed complex cardiac procedures, over 17,000 dialysis services, 20,000 plus general surgeries and 15,000 gynecology," said Provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra in a statement here.

Terming Sehat Plus Programme a flagship project of PTI Government in health sector, the minister said universal health insurance was not only saving lives but rapidly improve healthcare services and bring private investment in healthcare sector in KP.

Recalling KP Government health reforms, he said ambulances of health department were handed over to Rescue 1122 through which thousands of patients were shifted.

Following spike in cases of coronavirus, he said KP Government has taken various measures including constitution of rapid response teams,establishment of call centers, increasing beds in public sector hospitals and coronavirus tests besides purchased personal protection equipments and started E-Transfer Policy.

Medical Teaching Institutes (MTI)'s boards would be completed in two weeks, he said, adding state of-the-art Peshawar Institute of Cardiology at Hayatabad was opened for patients of the province.

New block in Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar was inaugurated and MTI's Appellate Tribunal was made functional.

Related Topics

Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor April Rescue 1122 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saeed Hareb: Events spread out across several days ..

16 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat raises voice for payment of royaltie ..

22 minutes ago

Govt. committed to provide maximum relief to peopl ..

7 minutes ago

Diplomat Believes Russian Embassy in Tripoli Will ..

7 minutes ago

Afridi, Envoy vow to take Pakistan, Saudi friendsh ..

7 minutes ago

Xi calls for strengthening global governance at BF ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.