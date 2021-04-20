Eight hospitals outsourced, 110,000 residents benefited from Sehat Card Plus in KP

Eight hospitals were outsourced in Khyber Pakthunkhwa for provision of better healthcare services to patients in the wake of spike of coronavirus where 110,000 residents benefited from Sehat Card Plus Programme after two months of full roll out

"Eight hospitals have been outsourced. Till April 19, a total of 110,000 residents benefited from Sehat Plus Program including 9,310 poor patients availed complex cardiac procedures, over 17,000 dialysis services, 20,000 plus general surgeries and 15,000 gynecology," said Provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra in a statement here.

Terming Sehat Plus Programme a flagship project of PTI Government in health sector, the minister said universal health insurance was not only saving lives but rapidly improve healthcare services and bring private investment in healthcare sector in KP.

Recalling KP Government health reforms, he said ambulances of health department were handed over to Rescue 1122 through which thousands of patients were shifted.

Following spike in cases of coronavirus, he said KP Government has taken various measures including constitution of rapid response teams,establishment of call centers, increasing beds in public sector hospitals and coronavirus tests besides purchased personal protection equipments and started E-Transfer Policy.

Medical Teaching Institutes (MTI)'s boards would be completed in two weeks, he said, adding state of-the-art Peshawar Institute of Cardiology at Hayatabad was opened for patients of the province.

New block in Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar was inaugurated and MTI's Appellate Tribunal was made functional.