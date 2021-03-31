UrduPoint.com
Eight More Coronavirus Patients Die In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 04:53 PM

Eight more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

Eight more patients died of the COVID-19 in the district, while 174 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Eight more patients died of the COVID-19 in the district, while 174 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours. A spokesperson for the health department said on Wednesday that the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 627 in the district.

He said that 1670 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors labs during the same period. He said that so far 10,115 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad were recorded 2,219. He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 131 patients, including 53 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 34, including 10 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.

