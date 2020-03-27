UrduPoint.com
Eighteen Percent Of Russia's COVID-19 Cases Asymptomatic - Official

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 03:06 PM

Seventy-two percent of Russia's COVID-19-positive people have acute respiratory infection symptoms, and 18 percent are asymptomatic, the head of the country's consumer rights protection watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Seventy-two percent of Russia's COVID-19-positive people have acute respiratory infection symptoms, and 18 percent are asymptomatic, the head of the country's consumer rights protection watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday.

"Of all those infected, 72 percent show a clinical pattern of acute respiratory infections, and 18 percent are people with no symptoms. These cases have been detected through active operations of the Rospotrebnadzor and medical services in Russia's subjects," Anna Popova said at a meeting of the coronavirus response coordinating council.

Ten percent of the infected people have been diagnosed with pneumonia, she said, adding that around 10,000 persons who have contacted COVID-19 patients remain under medical surveillance in Russia.

