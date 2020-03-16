UrduPoint.com
El Salvador Introduces Paid Quarantine For Pregnant Women, Elderly People - Reports

Mon 16th March 2020

The authorities in El Salvador, which has not registered any cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on its soil so far, have introduced a mandatory paid quarantine for pregnant women and people over 60 years old, local media reported on Monday

According to La Prensa Grafica newspaper, all companies and institutions in the country are required to release the given groups of people to undergo home quarantine while preserving their salaries, regardless of whether they can work remotely.

In addition, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said in a televised address that he intended to build the biggest medical center in Latin America capable of receiving 2,000 patients, including 300 in the intensive care unit.

Last week, the authorities closed the country off for 21 days to avert the possibility of the coronavirus disease spreading. In addition, a state of emergency was declared, and the parliament approved a partial suspension of the country's constitution to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, public gatherings were banned for 30 days.

