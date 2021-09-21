Elaborate security arrangements afoot for anti-polio drive in Kohat

The District police have made comprehensive security arrangements for the ongoing anti-polio campaign in the Kohat district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The District police have made comprehensive security arrangements for the ongoing anti-polio campaign in the Kohat district.

A Kohat police spokesman said that section 144 had been enforced in the district and display of weapons, pillion-riding and use of stained windows in vehicles have been banned.

Police and elite forces have been further mobilized to deal effectively with the unfortunate situation and the scope of intelligence-based search and strike operations in the city has been expanded and police patrols in sensitive areas have been further enhanced.

Special checkpoints have been set up and snap checks have been stepped up, while special police commandos have been deployed on busy highways and major intersections with heavily armed police machine guns.