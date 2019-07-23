UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Electronic Tongues' May Help Diagnose Early Stage Bladder Cancer

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 hours ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 01:52 PM

Electronic tongues' may help diagnose early stage bladder cancer

New research presents a complex electronic device as a possible new, efficient, simple, and cost-effective way of detecting bladder cancer in its early stages and monitoring people living with bladder cancer

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd July, 2019) New research presents a complex electronic device as a possible new, efficient, simple, and cost-effective way of detecting bladder cancer in its early stages and monitoring people living with bladder cancer.new research suggests that cutting-edge electronic devices can help doctors diagnose early stage bladder cancer.The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimate that bladder cancer will affect 80,470 people in the United States this year.About 17,670 deaths are likely to result from these cases, the ACS caution.Doctors diagnose approximately half of all bladder cancers while the cancer is still in situ, while in about 1 in 3 cases, the disease has already spread to other parts of the bladder.

In the remaining cases, cancer will have spread to nearby tissues or lymph nodes around the bladder.Currently, the most common ways of detecting bladder cancer are cystoscopies and urine cytology tests.

The former are costly, invasive, and heavily reliant on how the operator performs them, while the latter are not very effective at detecting cancer in its early stages.Additionally, cytology tests are prone to error, as they are not the best tool for telling the difference between inflammation and malignancy.So, in a quest to find a better way of diagnosing bladder cancer, Spain-based researchers from the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV), the La Fe Health Research Institute (IIS-La Fe) in Valencia, and the Centre for Biomedical Research in the fields of Bioengineering, Biomaterials and Nanomedicine in Madrid set out to develop a noninvasive method that harnessed the power of "taste-detecting" sensors.

Electronic tongues are a voltammetric device that can "mimic" the mechanism of human taste by using pattern-information software and sensors that can detect soluble compounds.Scientists use the device to analyze food, water, wine, or explosives, but they can also use it to test samples of biofluid to detect diseases.The researchers presented the application of electronic tongues for detecting bladder cancer at the XIII International Workshop on Sensors and Molecular Recognition, which took place in the Higher Technical Design Engineering school in Valencia.Device useful for diagnosing and monitoringFor this new research, the scientists built on previous studies that revealed metabolic differences in the urine of people who had bladder cancer.These previous studies used established metabolomic techniques, such as liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry and nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, to look at the metabolic profiles both before and after surgery.The researchers suggest that using electronic tongues to test these urine samples may prove to be a cheap and easy-to-use technique for detecting bladder cancer in its earliest stages."There are several trials that have received the approval of the FDA Food and Drug Administration of the United States for their use in the diagnosis and monitoring of bladder cancer, but none of them improves the results of a cystoscopy," explains Javier Monreal, one of the authors of the project and a doctoral researcher at the UPV.

Related Topics

Water Nuclear Valencia Madrid United States May Cancer All From Best

Recent Stories

TikTok video with pistol lands youth in jail

14 minutes ago

Boy shoots girlfriend for refusing marriage propos ..

21 minutes ago

5 Pakistani footballers who have won our hearts!

28 minutes ago

TECNO Mobile Reduced The Price Of Its Flagship Mod ..

44 minutes ago

Forensic audit of Judge Arshad Malik’s video not ..

54 minutes ago

Chinese language programme to launch officially in ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.