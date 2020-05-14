ELISA Tests to Help Make up to 100,000 Coronavirus Tests Daily in Moscow - Mayor

The enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) for blood will help bring the daily number of coronavirus tests in Moscow to 100,000, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) for blood will help bring the daily number of coronavirus tests in Moscow to 100,000, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Thursday.

"Moscow has the technical capacity of bringing ELISA tests to 100,000 tests daily," Sobyanin said at a meeting with a city committee on COVID-19, adding that the number could be increased to 200,000 in the future.

According to the mayor, ELISA tests will be used by the companies that have to test employees regularly � transport, medical institutions, law enforcement, city maintenance services.