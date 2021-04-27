UrduPoint.com
EMA Completed First Phase Of Sputnik V Vaccine Evaluation In Russia - Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 03:40 PM

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has completed the first phase of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine evaluation in Russia and is currently preparing for a visit to the production capacities, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has completed the first phase of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine evaluation in Russia and is currently preparing for a visit to the production capacities, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"The EMA has completed the first stage of the evaluation, we are waiting for a report and are already preparing for their inspection of the production capacity," Murashko told the Russian Council of Legislators.

