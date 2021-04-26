EMA Confirms Plan to Inspect Sputnik V Manufacturing Facilities in May Alongside WHO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed to Sputnik on Monday that it intends to participate in a joint inspection in May with the World Health Organization (WHO) of Russian-based facilities where the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is manufactured

"In the context of the evaluation of the Sputnik V vaccine, European inspectors are currently carrying out Good Clinical Practice inspections in Russia and Good Manufacturing Practice inspections are planned to take place in May. These inspections are being carried out jointly with the WHO," an EMA press officer said.

The EMA is currently analyzing the safety and efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine as part of its rolling review process.

The WHO confirmed to Sputnik this past Thursday that it is intending to inspect Sputnik V's manufacturing process as part of a joint visit with the EMA.