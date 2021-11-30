EMA Could Authorize NOVAVAX COVID-19 Vaccine Soon - Executive Director

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) could authorize the new COVID-19 vaccine developed by NOVAVAX in a few weeks, the executive director of EMA, Emer Cooke, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) could authorize the new COVID-19 vaccine developed by NOVAVAX in a few weeks, the executive director of EMA, Emer Cooke, said on Tuesday.

"The vaccine from NOVAVAX could be authorized in a matter of weeks," Cooke said while addressing the EU parliament.

The NVX-CoV2373 protein subunit vaccine developed by NOVAVAX used� components that makes it different from mRNA or viral vector vaccines. The NVX-CoV237 contains only a spike protein, made of moth cells, and adjuvant, made from tree bark. The vaccine does not contain the virus itself and spike proteins are harmless for people, meaning that it cannot cause the COVID-19 infection.

As soon as an immune system encounters spike proteins, it starts producing antibodies, and adjuvant is used to boost a person's immune response, creating higher levels of antibodies.

The published NOVAVAX report on the third phase of the NVX-CoV2373 vaccine trials in the United Kingdom revealed that an overall efficiency of the vaccine is 89.7%. Moreover, trials in Mexico and the United States proved that the vaccine can provide 100% protection against developing moderate and severe disease with zero cases of hospitalization and death.