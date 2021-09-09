UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 05:04 PM

EMA Expects More COVID-19 Vaccines to Be Approved in Late 2021, Early 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) expects to see progress in regard to COVID-19 vaccines currently under review which may be approved in late 2021 or early 2022, Dr. Marco Cavaleri, Head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy at the EMA, said on Thursday.

"We do remain confident that we can progress at least for the majority of these reviews [vaccinations under review now] towards a possible approval later on this year or on the beginning of the next one," Cavaleri told a press briefing.

