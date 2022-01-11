UrduPoint.com

EMA Experts Give Positive Opinion On Sputnik V Production Standards' Recognition -Gamaleya

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2022 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) experts have a positive opinion regarding the recognition of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine production standards, Denis Logunov, the deputy head of the Gamaleya Research Center, said on Tuesday.

"Regarding how the production standards are recognized, work is underway here, because after all, production standards in Europe, China and Russia must be harmonized, and this part of the work is to recognize production standards, the recognition of how clinical trials were carried out ... the EMA has already arrived and we have no critical remarks regarding the conduct of clinical trials, we received a positive conclusion," Logunov told the Soloviev Live Youtube channel.

