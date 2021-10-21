EMA Experts' Visit to Russia to Assess Sputnik V Being Worked Out -Russian Health Ministry

The date of the visit of experts from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to Russia over the certification of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is being worked out and will take place this year, Russia's Assistant Health Minister Alexey Kuznetsov said on Thursday

"We are continuing to agree on the dates of the inspection trip of EMA specialists to the enterprises. We are preparing a visit this year," Kuznetsov told reporters.