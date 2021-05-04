The European Medicines Agency said Tuesday it has started a "rolling review" of China's Sinovac coronavirus jab, a process that could lead to eventual approval for the European market

The Hague (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The European Medicines Agency said Tuesday it has started a "rolling review" of China's Sinovac coronavirus jab, a process that could lead to eventual approval for the European market.

The EMA's human medicines committee's "decision to start the rolling review is based on preliminary results from laboratory studies (non-clinical data) and clinical studies," the Amsterdam-based agency said.