EMA press conference on AstraZeneca at 1400 GMT: statement

The Hague (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The European Medicines Agency will hold a press conference on its findings over possible links between AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine and blood clots at 4pm (1400 GMT) on Wednesday, the Amsterdam-based regulator said.

"EMA is holding a virtual press briefing on the conclusion of the evaluation of a safety signal with Vaxzevria (formerly Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca) relating to cases of thromboembolic events by EMA's safety committee," the watchdog said in a statement.