EMA Recommends to Approve Use of Pfizer Vaccine Among Children Aged 5 to 11

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Thursday recommended approving the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine among children aged 5 to 11.

"EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) has recommended granting an extension of indication for the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty to include use in children aged 5 to 11.

The vaccine, developed by BioNTech and Pfizer, is already approved for use in adults and children aged 12 and above," EMA said in a press release.