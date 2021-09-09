UrduPoint.com

EMA Says More Data Needed On Sputnik V, Cannot Say When Approval Expected

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 05:31 PM

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) requires more data on Sputnik V and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines and cannot say when their approval can be expected, Dr. Marco Cavaleri, Head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy at the EMA, said on Thursday

"The Sputnik and the Sinovac Vaccines.

For these vaccines, the discussion with the company has been quite constructive but it looks like there are more data that need to be submitted to us before we can progress with a different review. So it's a bit more uncertain to understand what would be the timeframe of the progression of the evaluation of these two other vaccines that are in roiling review," Cavaleri told a press briefing.

