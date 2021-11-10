UrduPoint.com

EMA Starts Analyzing Use Of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine In Children Aged 6 To 11

Wed 10th November 2021 | 05:23 PM

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Wednesday that it had begun analyzing the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 6 to 11 years old

"EMA has started evaluating an application to extend the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, to children aged 6 to 11," EMA said in a statement.

Data and results from the medical study will be reviewed by EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) before an official statement is released that will allow Spikevax's use on children of the aforementioned age group.

The announcement is expected to be made in about two months.

CHMP's decision will then be sent to the European Commission, which will have the final say.

Currently, the vaccine is authorized for use in children aged 12 and older.

