UrduPoint.com

EMA To Hold Extraordinary Meeting On December 20 Related To Application Of Novavax Vaccine

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 05:49 PM

EMA to Hold Extraordinary Meeting on December 20 Related to Application of Novavax Vaccine

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on Thursday that it would hold an extraordinary meeting on the application of the Novavax vaccine against COVID-19 on December 20

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on Thursday that it would hold an extraordinary meeting on the application of the Novavax vaccine against COVID-19 on December 20.

"Our human medicines committee will hold an extraordinary meeting on 20 Dec to review the application for the #COVID19vaccine developed by #Novavax," the EMA posted on Twitter.

The EMA noted that it would convey the results of the discussion.

On November 30, the EMA announced that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by US company Novavax could be authorized in a few weeks.

Results of the vaccine's trials, published by Novavax on December 15, proved the vaccine to provide an overall efficiency of 90.4% and 100% protection against developing moderate and severe disease, with zero cases of hospitalization or death. On December 3, Novavax announced that it was developing an Omicron-specific construct for the vaccine and expected to start manufacturing it in January 2022.

Related Topics

Twitter Company January November December

Recent Stories

UVAS holds walk & seminar to mark Anti-Corruption ..

UVAS holds walk & seminar to mark Anti-Corruption Day

10 minutes ago
 3-Day National training workshop on ‘Production ..

3-Day National training workshop on ‘Production of FMD disease virus vaccine u ..

10 minutes ago
 WSSC holds session on conservation of water

WSSC holds session on conservation of water

2 minutes ago
 Cyprus asylum seekers head for new lives in Italy ..

Cyprus asylum seekers head for new lives in Italy thanks to pope

2 minutes ago
 Shabbar Zaidi believes country has gone bankrupt

Shabbar Zaidi believes country has gone bankrupt

13 minutes ago
 French government unveils new anti-hooliganism mea ..

French government unveils new anti-hooliganism measures

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.