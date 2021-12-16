EMA to Hold Extraordinary Meeting on December 20 Related to Application of Novavax Vaccine

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on Thursday that it would hold an extraordinary meeting on the application of the Novavax vaccine against COVID-19 on December 20

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on Thursday that it would hold an extraordinary meeting on the application of the Novavax vaccine against COVID-19 on December 20.

"Our human medicines committee will hold an extraordinary meeting on 20 Dec to review the application for the #COVID19vaccine developed by #Novavax," the EMA posted on Twitter.

The EMA noted that it would convey the results of the discussion.

On November 30, the EMA announced that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by US company Novavax could be authorized in a few weeks.

Results of the vaccine's trials, published by Novavax on December 15, proved the vaccine to provide an overall efficiency of 90.4% and 100% protection against developing moderate and severe disease, with zero cases of hospitalization or death. On December 3, Novavax announced that it was developing an Omicron-specific construct for the vaccine and expected to start manufacturing it in January 2022.