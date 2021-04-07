UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EMA To Look Into Compliance With Ethical Standards In Sputnik V Clinical Trials - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 12:02 PM

EMA to Look Into Compliance With Ethical Standards in Sputnik V Clinical Trials - Reports

The European drug regulator is set to launch a probe into compliance with ethical and scientific standards during the clinical trials of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine next week, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The European drug regulator is set to launch a probe into compliance with ethical and scientific standards during the clinical trials of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine next week, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

According to the newspaper, the EMA plans to review whether Sputnik V clinical trials followed the international "good clinical practice" standards that enforce due process.

Marco Cavaleri, a senior official at the EMA, announced earlier in March that the agency would send a team of experts to Russia in April to review clinical trials and the production of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

In early February, scientific journal Lancet published the results of the third phase of clinical trials of Sputnik V which confirmed its safety and 91.6 percent efficacy. The trials showed that the vaccine provides complete protection against severe cases of the coronavirus infection.

Sputnik V vaccine has been approved for use in nearly 60 countries with a total population of over 1.5 billion people. Sputnik V ranks second in the world in terms of the number of approvals received by government regulators.

Related Topics

World Russia February March April Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ethiopia Accuses Sudan, Egypt of Trying to Undermi ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Wants to Purchase 5Mln Doses of Russia's ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 102 deaths due to COVID-19

22 minutes ago

Jahangir Tareen asks why a friend is being pushed ..

45 minutes ago

UAE Press: UAE role model in peaceful use of nucle ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 7 April 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.