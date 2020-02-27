Emergency declared in Karachi hospitals due to Corona virus danger

Sindh Government has decided to shut down all the schools today due to possible corona virus danger

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th February, 2020) Sindh Government has decided to shut down all the schools today due to possible corona virus danger.According to media reports, Mayor Karachi has declared emergency in KMC hospitals while Sindh provincial minister for education Saeed Ghani has announced to close all the school through social media website tweeter.On the other hand isolation ward were established on mayor Karachi direction in Abbasi Shaheed, Sarfaraz Fiqi hospital, Landhi medical complex while Doctors and paramedical staff holidays have been suspended.Waseem Akhtar has directed to citizen to avoid visiting crowded places and adopt precautionary measures.Baluchistan Educational institutions have also been closed till March 15 while matriculation examination has also been postponed.

Sindh Govt prepares lists of visitors reaching Karachi from Iran
Karachi (Pakistan Point news / Online - 27th February, 2020) Panic and fear have prevailed in the country following the conformation of two cases of corona virus in Karachi and Islamabad.

According to media reports, prime minister special assistant to health Doctor Zafar Mirza has confirmed cases of corona virus in Islamabad and Karachi.

Following his confirmation of corona cases in Karachi and Islamabad, Sindh government has announced to shut down private and government educational institutions today. .Spokesman of Sindh health department has identified corona virus patient as Yahya Jeffery who came to Karachi from Iran.

After the confirmation of corona virus, Yahya and his family were shifted to special ward.An emergency meeting was held headed by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah after corona virus case reported in Karachi.

Provincial health department has compiled list of visitors who came to Karachi from Iran during recent few days. The list contains addresses national identity card numbers and phone numbers who have reached Karachi from Iran. The number of passengers and pilgrims who have gone from Karachi to Iran is stated to be 500 .