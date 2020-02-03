Emergency declared in KP to deal with Corona virus: Relief Department Spokesman

The Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Department, Govt of Khyber Pakthunkhwa spokesman here Monday said that emergency has been declared in Khyber Pakthunkhwa in the wake of fast spread of corona virus in 18 countries of the world

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Department, Govt of Khyber Pakthunkhwa spokesman here Monday said that emergency has been declared in Khyber Pakthunkhwa in the wake of fast spread of corona virus in 18 countries of the world.

He said Health Department was directed to establish special wards in all major hospitals of the province to deal with any emergency situation, said a statement.

The spokesman said that corona virus has been confirmed in 4581 people in 18 countries and until now claiming 106 lives. He said health and other concerned departments were directed to remain high alert.