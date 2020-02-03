UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emergency Declared In KP To Deal With Corona Virus: Relief Department Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 06:11 PM

Emergency declared in KP to deal with Corona virus: Relief Department Spokesman

The Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Department, Govt of Khyber Pakthunkhwa spokesman here Monday said that emergency has been declared in Khyber Pakthunkhwa in the wake of fast spread of corona virus in 18 countries of the world

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Department, Govt of Khyber Pakthunkhwa spokesman here Monday said that emergency has been declared in Khyber Pakthunkhwa in the wake of fast spread of corona virus in 18 countries of the world.

He said Health Department was directed to establish special wards in all major hospitals of the province to deal with any emergency situation, said a statement.

The spokesman said that corona virus has been confirmed in 4581 people in 18 countries and until now claiming 106 lives. He said health and other concerned departments were directed to remain high alert.

Related Topics

World Alert National University All Government

Recent Stories

Central Bank to implement newly proposed &#039;Dir ..

46 minutes ago

Central Bank to implement newly proposed &#039;Dir ..

46 minutes ago

Idea of Mentioning God in Russian Constitution to ..

few seconds

MoFAIC honours strategic partners, business leader ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC honours strategic partners, business leader ..

1 hour ago

Chinese Foreign Ministry Says New Coronavirus Infe ..

1 second ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.