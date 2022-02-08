Emergency, gynae wards get operational in RHC Sanawan

Emergency and gynae wards set up at Sanawan Rural Health Clinic (RHC) hospital were made functional formally on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Emergency and gynae wards set up at Sanawan Rural Health Clinic (RHC) hospital were made functional formally on Tuesday.

Official source said both of the new wards at the health unit were created through efforts of Parliamentary Secretary for Irrigation Niaz Hussain, the locally elected MPA.

Incharge Rural Health Center Dr Imran, told APP that earlier emergency ward constituted of a small room and it put trouble when three to four emergencies would come at a time in the hospital. Same situation was present with labor room and gynae ward as well, he maintained.

He said new emergency ward consisted of twelve beds and has capacity to meet every kind of emergency. He said labor room was shifted to gyne ward.