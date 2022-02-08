UrduPoint.com

Emergency, Gynae Wards Get Operational In RHC Sanawan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2022 | 02:03 PM

Emergency, gynae wards get operational in RHC Sanawan

Emergency and gynae wards set up at Sanawan Rural Health Clinic (RHC) hospital were made functional formally on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Emergency and gynae wards set up at Sanawan Rural Health Clinic (RHC) hospital were made functional formally on Tuesday.

Official source said both of the new wards at the health unit were created through efforts of Parliamentary Secretary for Irrigation Niaz Hussain, the locally elected MPA.

Incharge Rural Health Center Dr Imran, told APP that earlier emergency ward constituted of a small room and it put trouble when three to four emergencies would come at a time in the hospital. Same situation was present with labor room and gynae ward as well, he maintained.

He said new emergency ward consisted of twelve beds and has capacity to meet every kind of emergency. He said labor room was shifted to gyne ward.

Related Topics

Same

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka to import 400,000 metric tons of rice ov ..

Sri Lanka to import 400,000 metric tons of rice over rising price

13 seconds ago
 Double shift service at veterinary hospital begins ..

Double shift service at veterinary hospital begins to facilitate cattle farmers

15 seconds ago
 Snowy, rainy weather to continue in south China

Snowy, rainy weather to continue in south China

16 seconds ago
 New Zealand supports farmers, growers against COVI ..

New Zealand supports farmers, growers against COVID-19

18 seconds ago
 No economic shutdown in Malaysia despite COVID-19 ..

No economic shutdown in Malaysia despite COVID-19 case spike: official

5 minutes ago
 Poroshenko Declines Putin's Asylum Offer, Says Ukr ..

Poroshenko Declines Putin's Asylum Offer, Says Ukraine Will Resolve Own Problems

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>