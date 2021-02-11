UrduPoint.com
Engineer Fawad Dies Of Coronavirus Infection

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 02:16 PM

Assistant Manager Provincial Energy Development Organization (PEDO), Engineer Fawad Khattak died of coronavirus infection here on Thursday

According to family sources, the deceased was under treatment for coronavirus infection at Hayatabad Medical Complex since one week and left the moral world today.

He was the son of former Director General, IRNUM Hospital, Peshawar, Dr Rauf Khattak.

The deceased left behind a two-year-old daughter.

The funeral prayer of the deceased was offered at Hayatabad and laid to rest at the local graveyard.

More Stories From Health

