UrduPoint.com

England Leads In All-Cause Mortality Among Old Patients In Western World - Int'l Study

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 02:01 PM

England Leads in All-Cause Mortality Among Old Patients in Western World - Int'l Study

England has the highest all-cause mortality rates of frail and older hospitalized patients among Western countries, according to the results of a landmark international study published by the Health Foundation charity on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) England has the highest all-cause mortality rates of frail and older hospitalized patients among Western countries, according to the results of a landmark international study published by the Health Foundation charity on Wednesday.

The charity, in collaboration with Harvard University, the London school of Economics, the International Collaborative on Costs, Outcomes and Needs in Care network of healthcare researchers, examined thousands of official medical records to compare the cost and quality of care in 11 member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Researchers focused on two groups � those in hospital with a hip fracture and those admitted with heart failure who have diabetes.

"Looking at pre-pandemic data from 2014/15 to 2017/18, the study found that, for both groups of patients, England had the highest mortality rates of any country, despite performing relatively well on several other measures of quality of hospital care," the charity said in a statement.

One year after hip fracture surgery, almost a third (31%) of patients in England had died of any cause. The top five also include the Netherlands (26.9%), the United States (26.7%), Germany (26.6%) and New Zealand (26.1%), the study revealed.

A year after being admitted to hospital with heart failure, 43.2 % of patients die in England. It is followed by the US (37.6%), New Zealand (36%), Sweden (33.8%) and Canada (33.4%).

"Another key area where England stands out from other countries included in the analysis is the length of time that hip fracture patients spend in hospital. Patients in England spent an average of 21.7 days in hospital after their surgery - the highest of all 11 countries evaluated," the statement read.

Additionally, the study has found that England is among the lowest spending in Primary care and secondary care on these patients, allocating less than $20,000 for the purpose. Only the Netherlands has lower overall spending � less than $15,000.

Related Topics

Canada Died Germany London United States Sweden Netherlands All From Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

LHC directs to form committee to look into Wildlif ..

LHC directs to form committee to look into Wildlife law

12 minutes ago
 Iran Guards say released seized Vietnamese tanker

Iran Guards say released seized Vietnamese tanker

50 seconds ago
 Russia Records 38,058 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 38,058 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

52 seconds ago
 RECAST - Austrian Interior Minister Asks EU to Hel ..

RECAST - Austrian Interior Minister Asks EU to Help Poland Protect External Bord ..

54 seconds ago
 Most Asian markets down as inflation concerns retu ..

Most Asian markets down as inflation concerns return to the fore

1 minute ago
 EDB, NBF to offer credit guarantee and co-lending ..

EDB, NBF to offer credit guarantee and co-lending for SMEs in UAE

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.