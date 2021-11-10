(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) England has the highest all-cause mortality rates of frail and older hospitalized patients among Western countries, according to the results of a landmark international study published by the Health Foundation charity on Wednesday.

The charity, in collaboration with Harvard University, the London school of Economics, the International Collaborative on Costs, Outcomes and Needs in Care network of healthcare researchers, examined thousands of official medical records to compare the cost and quality of care in 11 member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Researchers focused on two groups � those in hospital with a hip fracture and those admitted with heart failure who have diabetes.

"Looking at pre-pandemic data from 2014/15 to 2017/18, the study found that, for both groups of patients, England had the highest mortality rates of any country, despite performing relatively well on several other measures of quality of hospital care," the charity said in a statement.

One year after hip fracture surgery, almost a third (31%) of patients in England had died of any cause. The top five also include the Netherlands (26.9%), the United States (26.7%), Germany (26.6%) and New Zealand (26.1%), the study revealed.

A year after being admitted to hospital with heart failure, 43.2 % of patients die in England. It is followed by the US (37.6%), New Zealand (36%), Sweden (33.8%) and Canada (33.4%).

"Another key area where England stands out from other countries included in the analysis is the length of time that hip fracture patients spend in hospital. Patients in England spent an average of 21.7 days in hospital after their surgery - the highest of all 11 countries evaluated," the statement read.

Additionally, the study has found that England is among the lowest spending in Primary care and secondary care on these patients, allocating less than $20,000 for the purpose. Only the Netherlands has lower overall spending � less than $15,000.