Enquiry Held To Investigate Into "death By Corona Vaccine"

Muhammad Irfan 22 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 03:13 PM

Enquiry held to investigate into "death by corona vaccine"

Local health department held enquiry to investigate into death of tenth-class student who was claimed to have died after coronavirus vaccination conducted in his school couple of days ago

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Local health department held enquiry to investigate into death of tenth-class student who was claimed to have died after coronavirus vaccination conducted in his school couple of days ago.

CEO Health Dr Anjam Iqbal said to media persons following death of 16 years old student named Muhammed Mudasser on Friday that about 300 students among 7,000 children, both Male and female of above 12 years age, were vaccinated across the district during past two days. But not a single body held complaint with regard to his or her health about side effects of the vaccine injection. Since all of them were safe and healthy after getting vaccinated, he said.

Meanwhile, DC Mubeen Elahi said in a statement that the father Falak Sher had refused to hold post-mortem of his deceased son during meeting held with him.

He said however, external examination of the dead body was conducted where no traces of vaccination's reaction were surfaced.

He said all of the students were injected the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer company which is globally approved as meets all health standard.

He said all students who were injected the shots were safe and coming to their schools regularly as none of them facing sort of health issue.

He expressed grief over demise of the student and said he stands with the grieved family in such moment of difficulty.

The late student Muhammed Mudasser was resident of Pir Murad Colony of Multan. According to his father, his son was injected coronavirus vaccine two days ago. Today, he said, Mudasser fell down all of a sudden while doing his school homework and died.

