Ensure anti-dengue measures at GBS, markets: Secretary DRTA

(@FahadShabbir)

Secretary DRTA Farooq Haider Aziz has directed the General Bus Stand (GBS) management and traders to ensure the anti-dengue measures to eradicate its spread

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Secretary DRTA Farooq Haider Aziz has directed the General Bus Stand (GBS) management and traders to ensure the anti-dengue measures to eradicate its spread.

He directed that on one let the water stand and make sure to do mosquito repellent spray in their premises.

He clarified that in case of finding dengue larvae, First Information Report would be registered against violators and the premises would be sealed.

In this regard, he presided over a meeting at the bus stand attended by bus stand's administrative and traders.

He said that due to lockdown, cleanliness situation at the Genral Bus Stand should be further improved, adding, anti-dengue and anti-corona measures and regulations should be followed strictly.