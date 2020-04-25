UrduPoint.com
Ensure Implementation Of Anti-dengue Plan As Per SOPs: DC

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 02:44 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mianwali Omar Sher Chattah has directed health department for ensuring implementation of anti-dengue plan as per SOPs released by government of Punjab

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mianwali Omar Sher Chattah has directed health department for ensuring implementation of anti-dengue plan as per SOPs released by government of Punjab.

He directed for specially focusing on hot spots and Larva Siding and regularly checking the workshops graveyards, Kabar Khanas, nurseries, godowns, commercial, industrial institutions of the district, adding that strict action will be taken against violators.

Deputy Commissioner has expressed these views while addressing a meeting at Committee Room attended by officers of Pak Army, ADCG Syed Naveed Alam, CEO Health Dr. Parvez Iqbal, assistant commissioner and officers of health department.

Briefing the meeting Director Health Officer Mian Kashif Miana said for anti-dengue victor surveillance; in all the 56 unions councils of the district, 112 indoor and 56 outdoor teams of health department were active in field operation, adding that special attention was given at 2509 registered hot spots in the district.

CEO Health Dr. Parvez Iqbal said according to the SOPs of government, the department has continued incessant anti-dengue activities in the district, adding that activities have been made more effective and active by January 2020.

Deputy Commissioner has directed the assistant commissioner for monitoring the sweeping of high risk union councils every week along with MC and other concerned officers.

On this occasion the ECO health has informed that corona virus situation in the district was under control, adding that out of total 20 positive tested patients, 13 have been recovered.

