Entertainment Venues Reopen In China's Nightlife Hub

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 05:01 PM

Entertainment venues reopen in China's nightlife hub

Neon lights shone again in Changsha as bars and clubs reopened Monday night in the central Chinese city known for its energetic nightlife

CHANGSHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Neon lights shone again in Changsha as bars and clubs reopened Monday night in the central Chinese city known for its energetic nightlife.

The capital of Hunan Province allowed entertainment venues from karaoke bars to cinemas to gradually resume operations after they were shuttered for over 50 days due to the novel corona-virus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the city government demanded such venues limit the number of people to within 60 percent of their maximum capacities until the province further lowers its emergency response.

Revelers in karaoke bars must stay at least one meter away from each other, while game arcades must draw a one-meter line before every game machine, it said.

On Monday night, staff of a karaoke bar on Jiefang West Road were seen taking temperatures of club-goers and spraying their hands with disinfectants before allowing them into the venue.

Hunan, which neighbors hard-hit Hubei, downgraded its emergency response toward the novel corona-virus outbreak to level II earlier this month. The province has no COVID-19 cases after its last patient was discharged on March 14.

