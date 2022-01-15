Entire Punjab will receive 'Sehat Sahulat Card' till end of March: CEO Punjab

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Punjab Health Cards Dr Ali Raziq Saturday said that PTI-led government's flagship 'Sehat Sahulat Cards' program would be a game-changer for Punjab and almost 100% population under 'Naya Pakistan Sehat Card' would be covered till end of month of March this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Punjab Health Cards Dr Ali Raziq Saturday said that PTI-led government's flagship 'Sehat Sahulat Cards' program would be a game-changer for Punjab and almost 100% population under 'Naya Pakistan Sehat Card' would be covered till end of month of March this year.

"Punjab government want everyone in remote areas to have access to health facilities and by March 2022, all families in Punjab will receive health cards," he said while speaking to ptv news channel.

He said that every family head would be able to get access to free treatment facility up to one million rupees per annum against Naya Pakistan Sehat Card, adding, all permanent residents of Punjab will get free health insurance through NADRA's transparent and computerized mechanism.

Underprivileged segments of population in all districts of Punjab would enjoy quality healthcare services without any financial barriers, he said, adding, the program would cover entire population of the Punjab under Universal Health Insurance soon.

He said that after enrollment under the scheme, the beneficiary would be eligible to go to any hospital on panel across the country, adding, over 519 hospitals were being included in panel hospitals.

"Sehat Insaaf card holders would get the treatment of different diseases including cardiac surgery, diabetes, accidents, cancer, kidney disease, gynae, thalassemia and other accident related surgeries, adding, OPDs are already free in all public hospitals".

The universal healthcare programme was started from Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions, he said, adding, Sehat Insaf Card would be further extended in other divisions including Punjab including Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Gujranwala is and Multan.

He also appealed that the citizens of Punjab should update their NADRA records and get Sehat sahulat card facility, adding, government of Punjab would also planned to reach every residents of province and provide these health card facilities to their door steps without any hassle free atmosphere.

Replying a question, he said 'Naya Pakistan Health Card' application has been launched in Punjab to provide health facilities to the people, adding, patients can avail health facilities at public and private hospitals under Health Card.