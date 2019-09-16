Environment Dept launches anti-dengue drive

On the directions of the Punjab government, the Environment Protection Department has launched anti-dengue campaign in the region

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :On the directions of the Punjab government, the Environment Protection Department has launched anti-dengue campaign in the region.

According to a press release issued here, Assistant Director, Environment Protection Department Bahawalpur region, Muhammad Rafeeq, visited several places to examine the environment to tackle with danger of dengue mosquito.

He visited 24 points dealing with sale of plants and flowers, 14 tyre shops and 20 godowns. He instructed the owners of the business points not to accumulate water in pots at their business spots as saying clean water in pots breeding places of dengue mosquitoes.

He warned that under the law and rules and regulations, FIRs would be registered against those found involved in violation of SOPs of Environment Protection Department.