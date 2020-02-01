EOC for Sindh polio confirms two new polio cases for year 2019

The Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for Polio in Sindh has confirmed two new polio cases for the year 2019, one from Jacobabad and the other from Mirpurkhas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :The Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for Polio in Sindh has confirmed two new polio cases for the year 2019, one from Jacobabad and the other from Mirpurkhas.

This takes the total tally of Sindh to 30 and Pakistan to 144 for the year 2019, said a statement by EOC Sindh on Saturday.

In Jacobabad 60 months old male child has been affected by polio with weekness on right lower limb and the date of onset was December 19, 2019.

According to parents he had received seven doses of OPV and an investigation is ongoing into these claim.

In Mirpurkhas a 48 months male child had been affected by the polio virus with weekness in right upper and lower limb and neck muscles. His parents also claim he had received OPV on multiple occasions and the investigation into that is ongoing.

The National EOC and Sindh EOC have started to fight back to get polio eradication on track and reverse this trend.

The first step was the successful December National Immunization Days (NIC) campaign followed by a case response in January and get another campaign will be conducted in February 2020.

Efforts from December - April will bridge the immunity gap that will in sha Allah lead to significant decrease in intensity of virus transmission in 2nd half of 2020.

The current risk to our children is very real and while it is our job to deliver these vaccines at the doorstep, caregivers must also step up and protect their children through vaccinations.

The National EOC and Sindh EOC urged parents to ensure immunization of their children both in routine as well as the special campaigns planned by the program during next few months.