EOC KP launches anti-polio campaign in 16 districts on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Emergency Operations Centre Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (EOC KP) will launch a five-day long anti-polio campaign in 16 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from this Monday in response to the continuous virus circulation and reporting of polio cases from the region.

The anti-polio campaign will start from Monday March 9, 2020 in Peshawar, Buner, D I Khan, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Hangu, Karak, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Khyber, Bajaur, Orakzai, Kurram (Upper, Lower & Central), North Waziristan and South Waziristan districts, says a press release issued here on Friday.

A total of 3450,847 children below the age of 5 years will be vaccinated by 12081 teams including 10485 mobile teams, 871 fixed teams, 619 transit teams and 106 roaming teams, monitored by 3565 area in-charges.

The campaign is focused on reaching and vaccinating every child for stopping transmission of virus and outbreak in the region.

Coordinator EOC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Basit said that only solution to polio eradication is vaccination of every child in every anti-polio campaign.

He said parents and caregivers should ensure that anti-polio vaccine are the safest vaccines. As anti-polio drops build immunity of your children against polio virus, so save them from paralysis even if you need to go to nearby health facility/center for vaccinating your children.

He appealed to parents to cooperate with polio workers when they knock on your door and ensure administering polio drops to your children.

He said continuous support of parents and caregivers is vital in anti-polio campaigns to curb polio virus transmission and outbreak.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province reported 12 Wild Polio Virus and 8 Type 2 Polio Virus cases in 2020 so far.

Last year 92 Wild Polio Virus cases were detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Extensive measures have been taken to revamp operational and communication strategies of the programme to ensure vaccination of all children.