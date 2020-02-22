EOC Sindh confirms one new polio case from Kashmore

A new polio case for year 2020 has been confirmed from District Kashmore by the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for polio in Sindh which has taken the total tally of Sindh to six and Pakistan to 18, for the current year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :A new polio case for year 2020 has been confirmed from District Kashmore by the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for polio in Sindh which has taken the total tally of Sindh to six and Pakistan to 18, for the current year.

A 30 months old male child had been affected by polio with weekness in right lower limb, in UC Cheel in Kashmore district with the date of onset being February 3, 2020, said a spokesman of the EOC Sindh on Saturday.

National EOC and Sindh EOC had started to fight back to get polio eradication on track and reverse this trend, he added.

He said in Karachi, the February campaign achieved 97.4 percent administrative coverage while the results for the rest of Sindh divisions looked encouraging and would be compiled and shared by Monday.

"Efforts and delivery of quality campaigns over the next few months will bridge the immunity gap that will In sha Allah lead to significant decrease in intensity of virus transmission in 2nd half of 2020 and we will see results.," he said.

The current risk to our children is very real and while it is our job to deliver these vaccines at the doorstep, caregivers must also step up and protect their children through vaccinations.

The National EOC and Sindh EOC have urged parents to ensure immunization of their children both in routine as well as the special campaigns planned by the program during the next few months.

It is clear that the gap in campaigns last year has left a large immunity gap and the EOC will regularly hold campaigns and is working around the clock to address this gap.