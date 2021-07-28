UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EPA Issues Legal Notice To Rawal Hospital For Poor Waste Management

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

EPA issues legal notice to Rawal Hospital for poor waste management

Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Wednesday served a legal notice to Rawal Hospital at Lehtrar Road for poor management of hazardous waste posing serious risk to environment and human health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Wednesday served a legal notice to Rawal Hospital at Lehtrar Road for poor management of hazardous waste posing serious risk to environment and human health.

Director General Pak-EPA Farzana Altaf Shah told APP that the notice was served after repeated complaints raised by the citizens at Prime Minister's Delivery Unit (PMDU) portal highlighting clear violations of the law made by the hospital administration.

Ms Shah said in view of the complaints of citizens registered at PMDU, the Environmental Monitoring Team (EMT) of Pak-EPA was directed to visit the Rawal Hospital Lehtrar Road Islamabad to ensure the compliance of Hospital Waste Management Rules, 2005 and address concerns of the citizens.

She added that on confirmation of violation of the said Rules, the management of Rawal Hospital was issued legal notice as permissible under the Law.

An EMT member informed that as per the Rules, its was necessary to ensure proper segregation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste of the hospital before dumping through a proper waste disposal system.

The situation was completely different on ground as no segregation of infectious waste was done and the hospital also lacked an incinerator to burn the hazardous waste, he added.

"The hospital administration was found dumping hazardous waste openly in dumpsters and also burning the infectious waste manually at the rooftop which was a bleak violation of the Rules," he said.

He further mentioned that the Rawal Hospital administration would appear before EPA in the hearing to explain its stance and afterwards the decision would be made by the DG Pak-EPA for further process.

/395

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Poor Visit Road

Recent Stories

Noor Mukadam murder case: Ex-ambassador launch cam ..

2 minutes ago

Integrated Transport Centre allows trucks to use A ..

33 minutes ago

Uzbekistan sees record daily COVID-19 cases since ..

7 minutes ago

Charsadda residents take out rally against ice dru ..

7 minutes ago

Rain with thunderstorm likely in KP in next 24 hou ..

13 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan orders setting up special units to e ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.