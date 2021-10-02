UrduPoint.com

EPA Visits 635 Sites, 7 Sealed In Anti-dengue Drive

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 04:03 PM

EPA visits 635 sites, 7 sealed in anti-dengue drive

Deputy Director Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Muhammad Rafique said on Saturday that EPA in its ongoing anti-dengue drive inspected 635 sites and sealed seven premises in different areas of the cantonments during the last week

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Director Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Muhammad Rafique said on Saturday that EPA in its ongoing anti-dengue drive inspected 635 sites and sealed seven premises in different areas of the cantonments during the last week.

During the inspection of dengue breeding sites, the deputy director told APP, that 308 tyre shops and 327 junkyards were checked in the areas of Range Road, Dhoke Syedan, Madina town, Awan town, Naseerabad, Chaklala, Tamasabad, Allama Iqbal colony and Dhoke Mustaqeem.

He informed the squads issued notices to 46 owners, registered FIRs"s against three violators and sealed seven units where SOPs regarding dengue were not being followed.

He said he was monitoring dengue breeding points in the city and cantonment areas while the whole process was being checked through Punjab Government Dengue Online Android System.

Rafique said the squads were visiting various areas and updating dengue progress images and details on Dengue Android Software.

He said like other directorates of EPA, the Dengue directorate was working efficiently in all parts of the district to cope with dengue.

/395

Related Topics

Dengue Government Of Punjab Road Progress All

Recent Stories

ICCI calls for resolving issues of marble sector t ..

ICCI calls for resolving issues of marble sector to promote exports

34 seconds ago
 S. Korea reports 2,248 more COVID-19 cases

S. Korea reports 2,248 more COVID-19 cases

35 seconds ago
 7.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Vanuatu Islands: CE ..

7.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Vanuatu Islands: CENC

11 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer of martyred ASI offered

Funeral prayer of martyred ASI offered

11 minutes ago
 Mongolia reports 2,461 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more ..

Mongolia reports 2,461 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

11 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.