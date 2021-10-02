EPA visits 635 sites, 7 sealed in anti-dengue drive

Deputy Director Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Muhammad Rafique said on Saturday that EPA in its ongoing anti-dengue drive inspected 635 sites and sealed seven premises in different areas of the cantonments during the last week

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Director Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Muhammad Rafique said on Saturday that EPA in its ongoing anti-dengue drive inspected 635 sites and sealed seven premises in different areas of the cantonments during the last week.

During the inspection of dengue breeding sites, the deputy director told APP, that 308 tyre shops and 327 junkyards were checked in the areas of Range Road, Dhoke Syedan, Madina town, Awan town, Naseerabad, Chaklala, Tamasabad, Allama Iqbal colony and Dhoke Mustaqeem.

He informed the squads issued notices to 46 owners, registered FIRs"s against three violators and sealed seven units where SOPs regarding dengue were not being followed.

He said he was monitoring dengue breeding points in the city and cantonment areas while the whole process was being checked through Punjab Government Dengue Online Android System.

Rafique said the squads were visiting various areas and updating dengue progress images and details on Dengue Android Software.

He said like other directorates of EPA, the Dengue directorate was working efficiently in all parts of the district to cope with dengue.

