Epilepsy patients should prioritize regular treatment: ED INS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Epilepsy patients have been advised to prioritize regular treatment rather than adopting social tactics.

This was expressed by Institute of Neuro Sciences Executive Director Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood during an awareness walk on World Epilepsy Day.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that modern research on this disease had emerged by which the treatment of epilepsy had become quite easy.

Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood said that epilepsy was curable and it was possible to recover but the need was to be diagnosed on time.

Instead of falling into epilepsy, patients should prefer a therapeutic treatment so that steps could be taken to build a healthy society, he added.

Media, civil society, scholars and social organizations should play their role to aware common man about different steps of disease of epilepsy.

Prof. Ahsan Noman, Prof. Ather Javed, Prof. M. Naeem Qasoori, Dr. Mohsin Zaheer and othersparticipated in the walk.