UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Hospital Offers Free Of Charge Spinal Surgeries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 06:11 PM

Erdogan Hospital offers free of charge spinal surgeries

To mark the Spinal Week, Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Muzaffargarh has offered to conduct complicated spine and neck surgeries free of cost with help of American doctors

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :To mark the Spinal Week, Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Muzaffargarh has offered to conduct complicated spine and neck surgeries free of cost with help of American doctors.

According to Head of Orthopedic Department Dr Gohar Nawaz, a two member delegation of American Doctors are conducting surgeries.

He added that the patients who underwent any injury or spinal fixation could contact the hospital. It is highly complicated procedure and the patients could not offer expensive treatment.

However, the hospital is offering surgery facilities free of charge. Patients namely Shahid Fareed, Sajjad Hussain Shah and some others thanked the administration of the hospital for managing the treatment. They stated that they were feeling good after the surgeries.

Related Topics

Muzaffargarh Tayyip Erdogan (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani greets Sau ..

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani greets Saudi Arabia on 'Founding Day'

5 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 11 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2023 Match 11 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Score, History, Who Will Win

15 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Indonesian Defence Mini ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Indonesian Defence Minister

32 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings opt to bowl first against ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans

36 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

5 minutes ago
 EDGE announces AED 70 mn contracts for V-PROTECT a ..

EDGE announces AED 70 mn contracts for V-PROTECT and SKYSHIELD Solutions

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.