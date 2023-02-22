Erdogan Hospital offers free of charge spinal surgeries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :To mark the Spinal Week, Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Muzaffargarh has offered to conduct complicated spine and neck surgeries free of cost with help of American doctors.

According to Head of Orthopedic Department Dr Gohar Nawaz, a two member delegation of American Doctors are conducting surgeries.

He added that the patients who underwent any injury or spinal fixation could contact the hospital. It is highly complicated procedure and the patients could not offer expensive treatment.

However, the hospital is offering surgery facilities free of charge. Patients namely Shahid Fareed, Sajjad Hussain Shah and some others thanked the administration of the hospital for managing the treatment. They stated that they were feeling good after the surgeries.