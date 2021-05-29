UrduPoint.com
E&SE Deptt. Directs To Get Vaccination From May 29 To June 5

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 02:21 PM

E&SE Deptt. directs to get vaccination from May 29 to June 5

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa directed employees of all its staff and employees of other academic departments to receive anti-COVID-19 jabs from May 29 to June 5.

The departments included all schools and colleges working under E&SE administration, cadet colleges, public schools, board of Intermediate and Secondary Education and staff of private educational institutions, said a notification issued here on Saturday, in pursuance of instructions issued by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The notification said all teachers and other employees in these academic organizations aged 18 years and above could walk in with Computerized National Identity Cards and job certificates where CVC staff would verify on spot and would vaccinate them.

No teacher and staff would be allowed to enter the school without vaccination certificate or SMS after June 5.

CVC has reserved a separate counter in for education staff from May 29 to June 5.

