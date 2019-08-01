Essa Lab sets up free medical camp in Karachi Development Authority Poly Clinic

A free Medical Camp was set up by Essa Laboratory on Thursday in Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Poly Clinic situated at Civic Center Building

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :A free Medical Camp was set up by Essa Laboratory on Thursday in Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Poly Clinic situated at Civic Center Building.

The camp was inaugurated by KDA Member Finance Agha Parvaiz while Dr.

Farhan Esa, Chief Medical Officer Salma Kausar, GM Esa Lab Anwar Shiekh and other officers were also present on the occasion, said a statement.

Blood tests were conducted in the camp under the supervision of Chief Medical Officer Salma Kausar.