Establishment of addiction psychiatry centres, rehab stressed

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :A seminar on "Addiction Psychiatry" was organized by the Department of Psychiatry, Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad in collaboration with the British Pakistani Psychiatric Association and PPS.

Dr Khurram Sadiq, lead consultant ADHD Oxleas Trust NHS, Dr Muhammad Rizwan, Consultant Psychologist & Associate Professor University of Haripur, and Prof Aftab Alam Khan, Head of Psychiatry at Ayub Teaching Hospital addressed the seminar.

Various aspects of chemical and behavioral addictions were covered. The need for the development of the full-fledged specialty of Addiction Psychiatry was stressed to streamline the training and to establish Addiction Psychiatry centers / Rehabs for curbing the mushroom growth of non-professional centers.

The highlight of the event was the keynote speech by Dr Khurram Sadiq, who is a consultant psychiatrist and motivational speaker on "Gaming, Social Media and Addictive behaviors".

The Dean and CEO of Ayub Medical College congratulated the organizers and stressed the need for more of such events in various educational facilities. Shields were distributed among the speakers by the chief guests at the end of the seminar.

The seminar was attended by a large audience including doctors, psychologists, nurses, media personnel, teachers and students from different schools and colleges of Abbottabad and surrounding areas.