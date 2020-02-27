UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Estonia Reports First Coronavirus Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 05:06 PM

Estonia reports first coronavirus case

Estonia reported its first coronavirus case on Thursday, a day after the man returned to the Baltic nation from a business trip in his homeland Iran

Tallinn, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Estonia reported its first coronavirus case on Thursday, a day after the man returned to the Baltic nation from a business trip in his homeland Iran.

Social Affairs Minister Tanel Kiik told public broadcaster ERR that the Iranian citizen is currently hospitalised.

"The person, a permanent resident of Estonia who is not a citizen, arrived in Estonia on Wednesday evening," Kiik said.

Local media said the man contacted the health authorities himself after arriving in Tallinn by bus from the Latvian capital Riga, where he flew in from Istanbul.

"For now, there are no plans of putting cities in quarantine following this one case," Kiik said.

"The patient is isolated, there is no risk of the disease spreading, now we have to identify all the people the patient was in contact with."Iran has announced a total of 19 deaths and more than 130 infections, including the country's deputy health minister.

Iran's coronavirus death toll is the highest after China, where more than 2,700 people have died from the disease.

Related Topics

Business Iran China Died Tallinn Man Riga Istanbul Estonia Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Final Year Projects Exhibition 2020 at UET

5 minutes ago

Arrangements continues for flowers' exhibition: Vi ..

5 minutes ago

Abe Requests Temporary Closure of All Schools in J ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan actively engaged with Iran to deal with c ..

5 minutes ago

Chairman NAB listens over 1,550 complaints directl ..

9 minutes ago

ADB approves another $2 mln to help Asia and the P ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.