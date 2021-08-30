UrduPoint.com

Estonia Sees Weekly COVID-19 Infections Jump 40%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 03:16 PM

Estonia Sees Weekly COVID-19 Infections Jump 40%

Estonia's public health department reported a 40% hike in weekly coronavirus infections on Monday, with the biggest share of cases centering around the capital region

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Estonia's public health department reported a 40% hike in weekly coronavirus infections on Monday, with the biggest share of cases centering around the capital region.

The health authority said 2,541 people contracted the disease from August 23-29, up from 1,819 in the week before.

The Baltic nation's coronavirus total rose by 255 in the past day to 141,854.

Of them, 99 cases were recorded in the densely populated Harju County, which includes the capital of Tallinn.

Further two coronavirus positive people, women aged 79 and 92, died over the same period, bringing the death toll to 1,291.

About three quarters of the newly infected were not vaccinated, while 26% of patients had received two doses of the vaccine. Sixty-four percent of adults in Estonia have received at least one shot.

Related Topics

Died Tallinn Same Estonia August Women From Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shanghai gold futures close higher

Shanghai gold futures close higher

3 minutes ago
 Philippines registers record daily spike with 22,3 ..

Philippines registers record daily spike with 22,366 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 Almost 70 Die of Mystery Disease in Northern India ..

Almost 70 Die of Mystery Disease in Northern India - Reports

3 minutes ago
 China moves to reduce examination pressure faced b ..

China moves to reduce examination pressure faced by students

9 minutes ago
 New China-Europe freight train route links China's ..

New China-Europe freight train route links China's Chongqing with Ukraine

9 minutes ago
 210 million liters clean water goes to drain in Pe ..

210 million liters clean water goes to drain in Peshawar

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.