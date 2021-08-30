Estonia Sees Weekly COVID-19 Infections Jump 40%

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Estonia's public health department reported a 40% hike in weekly coronavirus infections on Monday, with the biggest share of cases centering around the capital region.

The health authority said 2,541 people contracted the disease from August 23-29, up from 1,819 in the week before.

The Baltic nation's coronavirus total rose by 255 in the past day to 141,854.

Of them, 99 cases were recorded in the densely populated Harju County, which includes the capital of Tallinn.

Further two coronavirus positive people, women aged 79 and 92, died over the same period, bringing the death toll to 1,291.

About three quarters of the newly infected were not vaccinated, while 26% of patients had received two doses of the vaccine. Sixty-four percent of adults in Estonia have received at least one shot.