Ethiopia Records 1,329 New COVID-19 Cases

Ethiopia registered 1,329 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 246,484 as of Wednesday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 1,329 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 246,484 as of Wednesday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said.

Meanwhile, 35 more deaths from the disease were reported across the country, bringing the national death toll to 3,474, the ministry said.

The East African country also reported 1,997 more recoveries, taking the total count to 183,932, it said.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 59,076 active COVID-19 cases, 1,059 of which are severe.

The country has so far conducted 2,521,604 COVID-19 tests, it added.

Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation, is one of the hardest-hit countries by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.

The latest figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 5 percent of the continent's total.

