UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopia Records 1,568 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 01:37 PM

Ethiopia records 1,568 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registered 1,568 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the national count to 232,512 as of Tuesday evening, said the Ethiopian Health Ministry

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 1,568 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the national count to 232,512 as of Tuesday evening, said the Ethiopian Health Ministry.

During the period, 22 new COVID-19-related deaths were reported across the country, bringing the national tally to 3,230, said the ministry.

The country reported 1,838 more recoveries, taking the national count to 173,818.

The latest figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 5 percent of the African continent's total.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, is one of the African countries hit hardest by COVID-19, next to South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.

Related Topics

Africa Egypt Ethiopia Tunisia South Africa Morocco From

Recent Stories

Babar Azam finishes South Africa ODIs as No.1 rank ..

13 minutes ago

PM wishes happy Baisakhi to Sikh community

14 minutes ago

IRSA releases 104,300 cusecs water

2 minutes ago

Upgradation work of Rawalpindi, Rohri stations to ..

2 minutes ago

China releases lunar sample data online

2 minutes ago

Darfur clashes force 1,860 refugees into Chad

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.