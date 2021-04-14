Ethiopia records 1,568 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 1,568 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the national count to 232,512 as of Tuesday evening, said the Ethiopian Health Ministry.

During the period, 22 new COVID-19-related deaths were reported across the country, bringing the national tally to 3,230, said the ministry.

The country reported 1,838 more recoveries, taking the national count to 173,818.

The latest figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 5 percent of the African continent's total.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, is one of the African countries hit hardest by COVID-19, next to South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.