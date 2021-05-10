UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopia Records 485 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 01:25 PM

Ethiopia records 485 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registered 485 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 262,702 as of Sunday evening, according to the country's Ministry of Health

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 485 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 262,702 as of Sunday evening, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The ministry said 17 new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 3,888.

The East African country reported 1,716 more recoveries, taking the national count to 210,030.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 48,782 active COVID-19 cases, of whom 740 are said to be under severe health conditions.

The country has conducted 2,620,593 COVID-19 medical tests, the ministry added.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 6 percent of Africa's total confirmed cases.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.

Related Topics

Africa Ethiopia Tunisia South Africa Morocco Sunday From

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

36 minutes ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

1 hour ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.