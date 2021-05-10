Ethiopia records 485 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 485 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 262,702 as of Sunday evening, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The ministry said 17 new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 3,888.

The East African country reported 1,716 more recoveries, taking the national count to 210,030.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 48,782 active COVID-19 cases, of whom 740 are said to be under severe health conditions.

The country has conducted 2,620,593 COVID-19 medical tests, the ministry added.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 6 percent of Africa's total confirmed cases.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.