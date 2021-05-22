UrduPoint.com
Ethiopia Records 485 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 01:15 PM

Ethiopia registered 485 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 268,520 as of Friday evening, according to the country's Ministry of Health

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 485 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 268,520 as of Friday evening, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The ministry reported 12 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 4,060, along with 1,487 more recoveries, taking its total number of recoveries to 225,480.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 38,978 active cases, of whom 512 are under severe conditions.

