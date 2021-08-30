UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Registers 1,040 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 02:58 PM

Ethiopia has registered 1,040 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 306,117 as of Sunday evening, the country's health ministry said

Meanwhile, 13 new virus-related deaths and 1,062 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national death toll to 4,644 and total recoveries to 274,577, the ministry said.

Ethiopia currently has 26,894 active cases, of whom 602 are severe, the ministry reported.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 2,435,730 vaccine doses, said the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.

