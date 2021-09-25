Ethiopia registers 1,352 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registered 1,352 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 339,658 as of Friday evening, the country's health ministry said

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 1,352 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 339,658 as of Friday evening, the country's health ministry said.

Meanwhile, 40 more virus-related deaths and 1,065 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national death toll to 5,331 and total recoveries to 306,288, the ministry said.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the highest COVID-19 caseload in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 28,037 active cases, of whom 813 are under severe health conditions.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 3,439,470 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.